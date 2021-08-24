Darlington County School District approves COVID leave for employees

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District is offering COVID leave for employees who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The motion passed 6-1 during a board meeting Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman said the leave is a “reward” and “incentive” for employees who are doing everything they can to protect themselves and others by getting vaccinated.

If an employee gets their first dose and tests positive thereafter, they are still eligible for COVID leave. The same applies to employees who received two doses.

Newman added that he understands some people may think it’s controversial, but he said he will stand for what he believes is right.

“I believe this is right for our school district. I believe this is right for our students. I believe it’s right for our employees,” Newman said.

Employees must provide valid documentation showing they have received at least one dose to be eligible for leave.

Due to a rise in counterfeit COVID vaccination cards, the school district is recommending employees provide their vaccine information via the state system SIMON.

Those with valid medical or religious exemptions will be provided leave if they have valid documentation.

The district’s COVID leave will be up to ten days.

You can view the Monday’s school board meeting in its entirety here.

