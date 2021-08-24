Coastal Carolina University releases 2021 Gameday Fan Guide

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University on Tuesday released the 2021 Gameday Fan Guide for the upcoming football season.

New for this season, fans utilizing university shuttles will be transported directly to Brooks Stadium and will utilize a new drop off/pick-up location adjacent to Gate 4 and the South Ticket Booth.

The university also released new paid parking options and paid single-game options for fans this season.

For a full breakdown, check out the 2021 Gameday Fan Guide here.

