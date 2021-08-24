Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Coastal Carolina University releases 2021 Gameday Fan Guide

Coastal Carolina Football (Source: WMBF News)
Coastal Carolina Football (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University on Tuesday released the 2021 Gameday Fan Guide for the upcoming football season.

New for this season, fans utilizing university shuttles will be transported directly to Brooks Stadium and will utilize a new drop off/pick-up location adjacent to Gate 4 and the South Ticket Booth.

The university also released new paid parking options and paid single-game options for fans this season.

For a full breakdown, check out the 2021 Gameday Fan Guide here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Nicole Oister's 11-year-old daughter had a close encounter with a baby shark in North Myrtle...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach
Horry County School Board does not implement mask requirement in schools
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
DHEC records over 10,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Latest News

Georgetown, Carvers Bay high schools cancel football games for next two weeks
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week Zero scores and highlights
Extra Point: Week Zero (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week Zero (Part 2)
Extra Point: Week Zero (Part 1)
Extra Point: Week Zero (Part 1)