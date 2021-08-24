Submit a Tip
CMC Health Plaza South in Socastee

By Halley Murrow
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - CMC Health Plaza South in Socastee originally opened in June of 2019. This week, they just opened their surgical center on the second floor. We loved getting a first hand look at it.

Come along with us for everything CMC Health Plaza South has to offer.

With back to school upon us, we also loved getting some healthy recipe ideas for your kiddos lunchbox, learning about tips to prevent sports injuries, and so much more.

This facility also offers a walk-in vaccine clinic on Monday’s and Wednesday’s from 9am-5pm.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

