Advocate says more work needs to be done after Horry Co. extends enrollment for flood buyout program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Families who have suffered from repeated flooding will now have extra time to decide if they want Horry County to buy out their home.

The enrollment period for Horry County’s buyout program in the flood-prone Socastee area has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 1, officials said Monday.

Before the extension, the enrollment period was set to end on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Enrollment opened in July.

Back in March, state and county leaders announced that Horry County received $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities. Over $13 million is dedicated to relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community along the Intracoastal Waterway.

But now, county leaders said they hadn’t gotten as many applicants as they had hoped.

“We currently have about 40 homeowners that have started the process. The original grant for this phase was set to be about 60. But we’re going to continue to see folks, and actually we expect that there might need to be additional phases because in that area we have about 400 homes,” county spokesperson Kelly Moore said.

“Anyone we can help get out of harms way is a success for us, so we’re glad to see people in the process. We’re going to continue to work with homeowners impacted by flooding in that area and across the county impacted by flooding,” she added.

But flooding victim advocate and founder of Horry County Rising April O’Leary said this isn’t enough to help all of the families across the county who have dealt with flood after flood.

O’Leary released the following statement to WMBF News:

“The flood mitigation buyout program for communities affected by flooding is vital for families who want to move out of Horry’s flood hazard areas. There’s no meaningful recovery when you flood. Many of the Socastee families that are eligible have flooded multiple times and spent hundreds from thousands in out of pocket costs since congress approved the funds in 2018. These mitigation projects could be more impactful if implemented shortly after a flood disaster and not have to wait three years. We’re thankful to Congressman Tom Rice for helping to secure $150 million in federal funds and Horry County Rising hopes more families who continue to suffer due to flooding will be helped in the near future.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 24, and Tuesday, Aug. 31, Socastee homeowners can stop by the Socastee Library from noon to 7 p.m. for help enrolling. Appointments are recommended, but not required.

The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for over 60 homes that have seen repeated flooding over the years, like those in the Rosewood community.

The buyout application cites seven major flooding events in the targeted area since 2015 and asks homeowners to list how much damage each flood did to their home.

The evaluations are done on a case-by-case basis. Officials said the maximum any house can get is $250,000.

Those who are interested should fill out an enrollment form. Those forms can be emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org or mailed to the Horry County Community Development Office located at 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526 attn: Buyout Program.

For more information, click here or call (843) 915-7033.

