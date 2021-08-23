Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tidelands Health opens third temporary respiratory clinic as COVID-19 cases rise

Tidelands Health is opening a third temporary respiratory clinic to meet demand as COVID-19...
Tidelands Health is opening a third temporary respiratory clinic to meet demand as COVID-19 cases rise in the Myrtle Beach area, the health system announced Monday.(Source: Tidelands Health)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is opening a third temporary respiratory clinic to meet demand as COVID-19 cases rise in the Myrtle Beach area, the health system announced Monday.

The move comes just one week after Tidelands Health opened two temporary respiratory clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. In their first week of operation, the hospital system said the clinics treated more than 330 people.

The newest temporary respiratory clinic is located inside Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, according to a press release from Tidelands Health.

All three clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and provide care for patients 12 years and older. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-TIDELANDS.

“The significant spread of COVID-19 in our region has placed a tremendous burden on our community’s emergency departments,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “These clinics provide a convenient alternative for patients with respiratory symptoms who need care but who are not experiencing a medical emergency.”

CLICK HERE for a COVID-19 vaccination location near you.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a severe injury by Myrtle Beach police.
Man in serious condition after being found with ‘unknown type injury’ in Myrtle Beach
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County

Latest News

Starting Monday, every student and staff member in the Marlboro County School District will...
Pee Dee superintendent says district is not breaking state law by mandating masks
Marlboro County School District Mask Mandate
Marlboro County School District Mask Mandate
Unvaccinated pregnant women have a higher risk of complications from COVID-19, including...
'It was devastating': Mo. nurse talks losing baby to COVID-19 complications
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic