Tidelands Health opens third temporary respiratory clinic as COVID-19 cases rise

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is opening a third temporary respiratory clinic to meet demand as COVID-19 cases rise in the Myrtle Beach area, the health system announced Monday.

The move comes just one week after Tidelands Health opened two temporary respiratory clinics in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown to treat patients suffering from COVID-19. In their first week of operation, the hospital system said the clinics treated more than 330 people.

The newest temporary respiratory clinic is located inside Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, according to a press release from Tidelands Health.

All three clinics are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and provide care for patients 12 years and older. To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-TIDELANDS.

“The significant spread of COVID-19 in our region has placed a tremendous burden on our community’s emergency departments,” said Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health. “These clinics provide a convenient alternative for patients with respiratory symptoms who need care but who are not experiencing a medical emergency.”

