SLED investigating inmate’s death at Florence County Detention Center

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state police have been called in to investigate an inmate’s death at the Florence County Detention Center.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the inmate was found unresponsive, and corrections officers began first aid efforts.

The inmate was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office requested that the State Law Enforcement Division conduct an independent investigation into the inmate’s death, which is standard protocol.

The identity of the inmate has not been released while the coroner notifies next of kin.

