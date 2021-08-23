Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SLED investigating inmate’s death at Florence County Detention Center

(Source: WAFB)
(Source: WAFB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The state police have been called in to investigate an inmate’s death at the Florence County Detention Center.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said around 6:30 a.m. Monday, the inmate was found unresponsive, and corrections officers began first aid efforts.

The inmate was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office requested that the State Law Enforcement Division conduct an independent investigation into the inmate’s death, which is standard protocol.

The identity of the inmate has not been released while the coroner notifies next of kin.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Horry County School Board meeting underway after first week back to school
Georgetown, Carvers Bay high schools cancel football games for next two weeks
A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Dillon police ask for community’s help in solving 2020 homicide case