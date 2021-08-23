S.C. gas prices fall, analysts point to COVID-19 surge

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Gas prices in South Carolina and around the country are falling as concerns grow over demand due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, analysts say.

The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach Monday is $2.83 per gallon, 3.5 cents less than last week, according to information from GasBuddy.

GasBuddy reports that gas prices in Myrtle Beach are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but stand 90.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest gas station is priced at $2.58 per gallon Monday, while the most is expensive is $3.05 per gallon, a difference of 47 cents, according to GasBuddy.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.14 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy reports the national average is unchanged from a month ago but stands 96.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, released the following statement:

“Gasoline prices have started to slide over the last few days as oil prices have plunged, largely fueled by a continued global surge in Covid-19 cases and concern that fuel demand may shrink as more companies table return to work plans and the summer driving season comes to a close. Excluding the plunge in gasoline prices as Covid unfolded in 2020, Sunday saw one of the largest single day declines in the national average in nearly three years. The good news won’t end there, either, as I fully expect the national average could drop back under $3 per gallon in the next three weeks. The bottom line for motorists is that if they don’t absolutely need to fill up, they should avoid doing so as fuel prices are nearly guaranteed to continue to decline in every state in the coming week.”

