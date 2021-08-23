Pee Dee superintendent says district is not breaking state law by mandating masks

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Starting Monday, every student and staff member in the Marlboro County School District will have to wear a mask at school no matter what their vaccination status is.

Despite the current proviso in the state budget saying school districts can’t enforce mask wearing, the district said they’re in line with the law.

Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord said the law said you can’t use state funds to enforce the mandate, adding they’re not using any money to purchase masks.

“We’re not in violation. Currently we’re not using any funds to enforce a mask mandate. We have masks left over from last year. Matter of fact, Steve Benjamin and South Carolina representative Patricia Hennagin delivered 14,000 masks to us just the other day,” McCord said.

However, the South Carolina governor’s office disagrees.

“What we know, for a fact, is that state funds permeate every single thing that happens in a school district, so there is no way to parse those funds out from local dollars,” said a spokesperson from the office. “So, it is an explicit prohibition in state law to implement a mask mandate in a public school in South Carolina.”

They said if a teacher reminds a student to keep their mask on, that could be going against the proviso, since state funds are used to pay teachers.

The law states districts who enforce mandates are at risk of losing state funding for one year.

But still, McCord said they believe they made the right choice.

“We have an obligation, a moral duty, to protect our young people as best as possible. So when you ask if it was a tough decision, the answer is no. By all means, we’re going to protect our children,” he said.

In addition to the Marlboro County School District, Florence School District One has also implemented a mask mandate.

