Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Murder hornet’ nest found in Washington state

By KOMO Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAINE, Wash. (KOMO) - Entomologists have found the first Asian giant hornet nest of the year in a rural area of Washington state. They plan to eradicate the nest as soon as possible.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture found the nest Thursday morning near the city of Blaine. Researchers earlier captured three hornets, fitted them with tracking devices and let them go. They followed one of those tagged back to the nest.

The nest was located about a quarter-mile from where a resident reported seeing one of the hornets earlier this month.

“So, we will be working over the next few days to formulate a plan for the removal of that nest,” said Karla Salp with WSDA.

State entomologists hope to eradicate the nest as soon as this week.

Just a few Asian giant hornets, also known as “murder hornets,” can kill hundreds of honeybees in a matter of hours. Multiple stings from them can kill a person.

It’s unclear if this new nest is an offshoot from the one that was removed last October, but DNA testing is planned to answer that question.

“There’s definitely the possibility that there are other nests out there, and we are proceeding as if there are,” Salp said.

Researchers say they found this nest early in the season, likely before the queen produces any more queens that would fly off to establish other colonies. That means time is on their side to take the nest out.

If left unchecked, the giant hornets’ appetite for honeybees could ultimately threaten crops that depend on bees for pollination.

“We don’t want to find out the hard way that it really is impacting agriculture,” Salp said.

If you think you may have seen an Asian giant hornet, you are encouraged to report the sighting to your state agriculture department.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County
Source: WMBF News
Horry County Schools reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases as first week ends
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week Zero scores and highlights
The Georgetown Police Department says they’ve arrested a man for stabbing his father in...
Georgetown man arrested, accused of stabbing father multiple times

Latest News

Just a few “murder hornets” can kill hundreds of honeybees in a matter of hours. Multiple...
Entomologists to eradicate 'murder hornet' nest found in Wash. state
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Students get vaccines at HCS, CMC clinic
Hurricane Henri edged closer to landfall as millions on New York's Long Island and in southern...
Moving inland, storm Henri drenches Northeast US