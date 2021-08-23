Submit a Tip
Man in serious condition after being found with ‘unknown type injury’ in Myrtle Beach

An investigation is underway after a man was found with a severe injury by Myrtle Beach police.
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a severe injury by Myrtle Beach police.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was found with a severe injury by Myrtle Beach police.

Officers were called to the 500 block of 28th Avenue North after a 911 call was received for a person in need of help, the department announced early Monday.

An unresponsive man with a “severe, unknown type injury” was found at the scene, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the investigation is active. No additional information was immediately available.

If you have any information, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382. Callers can remain anonymous.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

