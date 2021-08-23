Submit a Tip
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes

Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
By JEFFREY COLLINS
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who had been on South Carolina’s death row for more than 37 years has died from a stroke.

Sixty-year-old Donald Allen Jones was convicted of killing a dairy owner in Lancaster he briefly worked for and raping his wife during a robbery in 1983. Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.

Officials say 77-year-old Fred Singleton has been on death row five months longer for the 1982 rape and killing of a 73-year-old Newberry County woman.

Thirty-five inmates remain on South Carolina’s death row after Jones’ death.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

