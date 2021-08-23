Submit a Tip
WATCH LIVE: Horry County School Board meeting underway after first week back to school

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Board of Education is meeting Monday night with several big topics on the agenda.

It’s the first school board meeting since students headed back to class last Tuesday.

On the agenda, the board will recognize the passing of Ray Winters, who represented District 3. Winters died last week after his battle with COVID-19.

Superintendent Rick Maxey will also provide a report on school operations and student services.

It’s not clear if school board leaders will address the number of COVID-19 cases in the district or if the district will require masks following the South Carolina Supreme Court ruling.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox is inside the meeting and will have a full update on WMBF News at 11 p.m.

