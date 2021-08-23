Horry County extends enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The enrollment period for Horry County’s buyout program in the flood-prone Socastee area has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 1, officials said Monday.

Before the extension, the enrollment period was set to end on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Back in March, state and county leaders announced that Horry County received $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities. Over $13 million is dedicated to relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community along the Intracoastal Waterway.

The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for over 60 homes that have seen repeated flooding over the years, like those in the Rosewood community.

The buyout application cites seven major flooding events in the targeted area since 2015 and asks homeowners to list how much damage each flood did to their home.

The evaluations are done on a case-by-case basis. Officials said the maximum any house can get is $250,000.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said as of Monday, Aug. 23, about 40 homeowners have started the application process.

Those who are interested should fill out an enrollment form. Those forms can be emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org or mailed to the Horry County Community Development Office located at 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526 attn: Buyout Program.

For more information, click here or call (843) 915-7033.

