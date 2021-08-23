Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County extends enrollment period for Socastee flood buyout program

Flooding seen in the Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee.
Flooding seen in the Rosewood neighborhood in Socastee.(Source: Steven Wydra)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The enrollment period for Horry County’s buyout program in the flood-prone Socastee area has been extended to Wednesday, Sept. 1, officials said Monday.

Before the extension, the enrollment period was set to end on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

Back in March, state and county leaders announced that Horry County received $15.6 million in federal grants for flood mitigation activities. Over $13 million is dedicated to relocating repeat flood victims in the Socastee community along the Intracoastal Waterway.

RELATED STORY: Horry County to begin flood buyout enrollment process in Socastee area

The buyout program is voluntary and will pay for the cost of purchasing, demolishing and stabilizing lots for over 60 homes that have seen repeated flooding over the years, like those in the Rosewood community.

The buyout application cites seven major flooding events in the targeted area since 2015 and asks homeowners to list how much damage each flood did to their home.

The evaluations are done on a case-by-case basis. Officials said the maximum any house can get is $250,000.

Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said as of Monday, Aug. 23, about 40 homeowners have started the application process.

Those who are interested should fill out an enrollment form. Those forms can be emailed to resiliencyproject@horrycounty.org or mailed to the Horry County Community Development Office located at 100 Elm Street, Conway, S.C. 29526 attn: Buyout Program.

For more information, click here or call (843) 915-7033.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Man found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach dies from gunshot wound, police say
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County

Latest News

Duke Health partners with Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center to restrict visitors, reinstate screenings as COVID cases surge
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 5,000 newly-reported COVID-19 cases record in North Carolina
Darlington County coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash
The Horry County Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees as part of the nationwide ‘Clear...
‘Clear the Shelters’: Horry County animal shelter waiving adoption fees