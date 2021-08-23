Submit a Tip
HCFR: Two taken to hospital after motorcycle, trailer collide along Highway 501

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash Monday afternoon involving a motorcycle and...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash Monday afternoon involving a motorcycle and trailer along Highway 501.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle and a trailer in the Conway area.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck. at 3 p.m. Monday to the 5200 block of West Highway 501 at Knotty Branch Road.

HCFR said that two people were taken to the hospital with injuries. The severity of their injuries have not been released.

The South Carolina DOT is reporting that a left lane is closed due to the crash.

Crews are asking people to take an alternate route in order to avoid delays and for the safety of first responders.

