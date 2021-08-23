Submit a Tip
Georgetown, Carvers Bay high schools cancel football games for next two weeks

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Gabe McDonald and Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Two high school football teams won’t be playing under the Friday night lights for the next two weeks

Georgetown High School and Carvers Bay High School said they’ve had to cancel their next two football games.

Georgetown High School stated that it was due to players in quarantine, while Carvers Bay said the games were canceled due to “circumstances beyond our control.”

Georgetown High School was supposed to play Andrews High School this upcoming Friday, while Carvers Bay High School was set to face off against Green Sea Floyds.

The following Friday, Georgetown and Carvers Bay were scheduled to play each other. That game won’t be happening either.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 dashboard, as of Monday there are 20 students at Georgetown High School in quarantine and 49 students in quarantine at Carvers Bay.

The dashboard also shows there is a total of 791 quarantined students in the district and 16 staff members in quarantine. There are 60 students that have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine staff members, according to the dashboard.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

