FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week

Two chances to watch!
By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Henri is now a tropical depression, bringing rain to the northeast throughout today. Thankfully, Henri will continue to weaken as it slowly moves offshore back into the Atlantic tonight.

Henri is a tropical depression this morning, bringing showers and storms to the northeast today.
The center of Tropical Depression Henri was located near latitude 41.6 North, longitude 74.4 West. The depression is nearly stationary at the moment, but is expected to begin an eastward motion by later this morning into the afternoon hours. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

CHANCES OF DEVELOPMENT

As we begin the new week, we now turn our attention to two new chances of development. The first chance of development is a broad low pressure system is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the eastern tropical Atlantic more than 700 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to only marginally conducive ocean temperatures. Thereafter, however, some gradual development is possible by the middle to latter part of the week while the system moves northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Atlantic. The chance of development is at 30% over the next five days.

The chances of development both have a 30% chance over the next five days. Neither system poses a threat to the Carolinas at this time.
The second chance of development is a tropical wave located over the eastern Caribbean Sea is expected to form a broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by late week. Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to become favorable for gradual development while the system moves west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. That chance of development is at 30% over the next five days. The Euro loves the idea of this system developing down the road in the Gulf of Mexico. For now, one day at a time.

