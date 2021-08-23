Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: More sunshine, less storms to start the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:56 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Drier air in the middle levels of the atmosphere will bring lower rain chances to the forecast for today. It’s a nice change of pace with just an isolated shower chance at 20% this afternoon.

Here's a look at the morning commute. Patchy dense fog continues inland to start the day.
Here's a look at the morning commute. Patchy dense fog continues inland to start the day.

Before we talk about this afternoon, we have to get many of you through some of the morning headlines. Dense fog is setting up in the Pee Dee this morning. Some of that fog continues to extend into inland Horry County and some slow commutes can be expected for this morning. This shouldn’t cause too many issues but just keep this in mind as you head out the door! You may need to leave a few minutes early.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s today with a 20% chance of a shower.
Highs will remain in the mid 80s today with a 20% chance of a shower.

Fog will lift out of here through the morning, providing for clearing skies and more sunshine today. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s on the beaches and the lower 90s inland. Rain chances are at 20% with the best chance of a shower/storm happening near the coast.

Highs continue to remain in the middle 80s with a 40% chance of rain returning Tuesday and...
Highs continue to remain in the middle 80s with a 40% chance of rain returning Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy the brief break while it last. A sea breeze will become even more prevalent for Tuesday and Wednesday, providing for some extra lift with additional moisture to work with on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will remain in the mid-upper 80s along the Grand Strand with the lower 90s remaining in the Pee Dee. Tuesday and Wednesday will each feature rain chances at 40%.

