FIRST ALERT: More rain chances arrive through the week

Some morning downpours are likely
Some morning downpours are likely(WMBF)
By Robert Whitehurst
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Expect a few more downpours to return as we move through the workweek.

The best chance of rain this week likely arrives Tuesday and Wednesday. Future Radar continues to pick up on the chance for morning downpours across Horry and Georgetown County. Most of this early rain ends by mid-morning. The afternoon looks drier with just an isolated shower or storm both days.

Thursday trends drier before a few more afternoon storms arrive to end the week. No big storm systems are expected over the next week, with just a few afternoon downpours continuing through the weekend.

Temperatures remain seasonably warm with the upper 80s along the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland. That summertime mugginess will push the heat index to near 100° each afternoon.

Seasonably hot through the week
Seasonably hot through the week(WMBF)

