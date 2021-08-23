Dillon police ask for community’s help in solving 2020 homicide case

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon Police Department is reaching out to the community for any information that can help solve a homicide that happened over a year ago.

Authorities said 27-year-old Brandon Brown was found dead on Feb. 11, 2020, in the yard of a home in the 200 block of South 9th Avenue.

The coroner said he died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Dillon police said that they don’t have any more leads in the case and need help from the community.

“Investigators have exhausted many leads on this case. We are asking for your assistance. Any information that you may have involving the case would be greatly appreciated,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 or you can leave a message on the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at ext. 1710.

