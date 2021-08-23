Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dillon police ask for community’s help in solving 2020 homicide case

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon Police Department is reaching out to the community for any information that can help solve a homicide that happened over a year ago.

Authorities said 27-year-old Brandon Brown was found dead on Feb. 11, 2020, in the yard of a home in the 200 block of South 9th Avenue.

RELATED COVERAGE | Coroner: Man found dead in yard of Dillon home ruled homicide

The coroner said he died of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Dillon police said that they don’t have any more leads in the case and need help from the community.

“Investigators have exhausted many leads on this case. We are asking for your assistance. Any information that you may have involving the case would be greatly appreciated,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Dillon Police Department at 843-774-0051 or you can leave a message on the department’s Anonymous Tip Line at ext. 1710.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say

Latest News

A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
One person in custody after man found shot, killed in Myrtle Beach parking lot, police say
Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes
According to police, residents said the man kicked in the back door of the home brandishing a...
Intruder shot and killed after breaking into South Carolina home, police say
Patrick Lamont Locklear
Deputies: Man charged in deadly Robeson County shooting