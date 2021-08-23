Submit a Tip
DHEC records over 10,600 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over three-day period

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s health agency reported startling new numbers on COVID-19 cases in the state.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control recorded 10,678 new confirmed cases from Thursday through Saturday. The health agency does not report the COVID-19 case numbers over the weekend so it releases three days worth of information on Monday.

Out of the 10,678 confirmed cases, there were 683 in Horry County, 511 in Florence County and 97 COVID-19 cases reported in Darlington County.



There were also 75 confirmed deaths over the three days, with four of the deaths in Horry County, two in Georgetown County and one in Florence and Darlington counties.

The huge uptick in cases comes on the same day the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine.

According to DHEC’s vaccination dashboard, 55.3% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one vaccine and 46.6% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

