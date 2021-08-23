Darlington County coroner identifies victim of deadly weekend crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Coroner’s Office has named the victim of a deadly weekend crash.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle collision happened on Billy Farrow Highway around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

A 2012 Toyota pickup was driving west when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road, troopers said.

The vehicle then struck both a tree and a home in the area.

Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee on Monday identified the driver as Hector Chavez, 37, of Hartsville.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seat belt and was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The collision remains under investigation by SCHP and the Darlington County Coroner’s Office.

