Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time

According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential...
According to the order, individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential location” for 10 days from the onset of the illness or 10 days from the date of the positive test for those who are asymptomatic.(CNN Newsource)
By Anthony Warren and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Residents in Mississippi who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days or potentially face up to five years in prison.

According to WLBT, the mandate was issued by health officials Friday as the number of infections continues to grow throughout the state.

The order states that individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential location” for 10 days from the onset of the illness or 10 days from the date of the positive test for those who are asymptomatic.

People who fail to do so could be charged with a misdemeanor and, if convicted, could be punished with a fine of $500, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

A patient who fails to quarantine could face a felony charge carrying a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison, or both, if their behavior results in someone getting a life-threatening illness.

Negative test results are not required to end the isolation at the end of the 10 days, but those quarantined must be fever-free for at least 24 hours and show improvement in other symptoms.

Here’s a look at the official order:

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Man found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach dies from gunshot wound, police say
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County

Latest News

America's top doctors have had trouble recently staying on the same page regarding vaccine...
School mask, vaccine mandates supported in US: AP-NORC poll
A Kaiser Family Foundation report says more than $2 billion could have been saved during those...
Unvaccinated COVID hospitalizations cost US health care system $2.3 billion, report says
Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has evacuated and facilitated the evacuation of about 30,300 people on...
US troops surge evacuations out of Kabul but threats persist
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is making good on...
Pentagon to mandate COVID-19 vaccine, as Pfizer is approved