Conway Medical Center to restrict visitors, reinstate screenings as COVID cases surge

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Conway Medical Center announced they are reinstating patient and visitor screenings, limitations on entrances, and restrictions on visitation.

The hospital system said as of Tuesday, Aug. 24, CMC’s temporary COVID-19 visitation policy will be as follows until further notice:

Visiting hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

No visitors under the age of 16 except in end-of-life situations.

Visitors will be screened at entry (screening questions will be posted at checkpoint and screening staff will confirm visitor compliance). Everyone entering any CMC building must wear a mask (no gaiters or vented masks).

Entrances for Patients/Visitors:

The main hospital entrance and Medical Arts Building entrance will be closed. The following entrances will be open:

North Tower Entrance – Cancer Center, Wound Care, and Endoscopy patients (6:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Patient Services Entrance – All other outpatients (except Emergency Department) and visitors (6:00 AM to 8:00 PM)

Emergency Department entrance open to emergency patients only

Inpatient Units and Labor & Delivery: Each patient may have one visitor per day, unless a different visitor will be staying overnight with the patient, in which case one changeover per day will be permitted.

Outpatient Procedures: Patients may have one visitor.

Pediatrics: Minor patients may have two visitors (both parents/guardians).

Emergency Department: No visitors except for elderly patients requiring assistance, minor patients (parents/guardians permitted), and end-of-life situations.

Medical Arts Building: Patients and visitors must enter through the Patient Services Entrance.

COVID Positive Patients: No visitors except in end-of-life situations.

