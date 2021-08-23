Submit a Tip
‘Clear the Shelters’: Horry County animal shelter waiving adoption fees

The Horry County Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees as part of the nationwide ‘Clear...
The Horry County Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees as part of the nationwide ‘Clear the Shelters’ event.(Pexels)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees as part of the nationwide ‘Clear the Shelters’ event.

You can adopt your new best friend free of charge from Aug. 23 to Sept. 19, the animal shelter announced.

To view animals that are available for adoption at the Horry County Animal Care Center, click here.

To schedule an adoption appointment, email shelter@horrycounty.org or call 843-915-5172.

For more information on how to adopt or donate to support a participating shelter, click here.

