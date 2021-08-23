Submit a Tip
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: 11-year-old girl has close encounter with baby shark in North Myrtle Beach

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An 11-year-old girl visiting North Myrtle Beach will have quite the story to tell her friends when she gets back home.

Nicole Oister sent WMBF News video of her daughter swimming on Monday along the shoreline near 8th Avenue North.

Then all of a sudden, a shark fin is seen swimming right by here.

Oister’s 11-year-old daughter quickly gets up and runs back to the beach.

But Oister said that didn’t stop her daughter from getting back in the water.

“She’s nervous for sure, but we know that we’re in ‘their home,’ so we’ll continue to swim with caution,” Oister told WMBF News.

