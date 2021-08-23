Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

4-year-old fatally shot while riding in vehicle in Fla.

A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.
A 4-year-old was struck by gunfire and killed while riding in a car in Tampa on Sunday night.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By WFTS staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) - Police are looking for the person responsible for the death of a 4-year old.

The young child died after they were shot while in a moving vehicle Sunday night.

Police do not believe the shooting was random, but it’s not known who was targeted or why.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is in the early stages.

Copyright 2021 WFTS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
A man is dead after being shot Sunday night in Myrtle Beach, police said.
Man found unresponsive in Myrtle Beach dies from gunshot wound, police say
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County

Latest News

Duke Health partners with Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center to restrict visitors, reinstate screenings as COVID cases surge
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become governor of New York after midnight Tuesday after the...
Hochul prepares to become NY gov.; outgoing Cuomo swipes at accusers
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
New Jersey to require COVID shot for teachers, state workers
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Internal probe clears officer in shooting of Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6