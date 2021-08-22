Submit a Tip
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say

Fatal accident.
Fatal accident.(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Aug. 22, 2021
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after crashing into a tree and house overnight in Darlington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the fatal single-vehicle collision happened on Billy Farrow Highway around 1:30 a.m Sunday.

A 2012 Toyota pickup was driving west when it ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the right side of the road.

The vehicle then struck both a tree and a home in the area.

The driver died of their injuries and was wearing a seatbelt, Lee said. They were the only person in the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

