Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED

.
.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Dorchester District 2 employees have died from COVID, according to SC for ED.

The organization said Clair Baisley passed away from COVID earlier this weekend. Baisley, who taught at Knightsville Elementary for seven years, had just accepted a job at Spann Elementary as an assistant principal, according to SC for ED officials.

In addition, the organization reported that Carla White, a cafeteria manager at Flowertown Elementary School, died from COVID this week.

According to SC for ED, Beth Collins who is a coach at Summerville High School, also passed away from COVID earlier this week.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County
Source: WMBF News
Horry County Schools reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases as first week ends
WMBF Extra Point Logo
Extra Point: Week Zero scores and highlights
The Georgetown Police Department says they’ve arrested a man for stabbing his father in...
Georgetown man arrested, accused of stabbing father multiple times