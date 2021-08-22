Submit a Tip
Haiti raises earthquake death toll, passes 2,200

FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes,...
FILE - People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency says the toll from this month’s magnitude 7.2 earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing.

The previous figure had been 2,189. The agency said Sunday that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses were destroyed by the Aug. 14 quake.

The new toll comes at a time when relief operations are expanding, but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points.

Gangs have hijacked aid trucks and desperate crowds have scuffled over bags of food.

In the hard-hit city of Les Cayes, meanwhile, some attended outdoor church services on Sunday because sanctuaries had been badly damaged.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

