FIRST ALERT: Soaking showers and storms to close out the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Scattered showers and storms return to the area for the second half the weekend, making for a gloomy and wet Sunday. A 60% chance of rain is in the forecast today with heavy downpours and frequent lightning possible this afternoon. Throughout most of the morning, we’ll remain dry with the best chances of showers and storms happening in the hours following lunchtime.

Hourly Rain Chances (WMBF)

As we head into the new work week, we’ll see daily rounds of showers and storms once again. The forecast will turn more summer-like with heat and humidity really picking up as we head into the majority of the week. Our muggy meter will be on the cusp of the miserable range for the majority of the week.

Muggy Meter This Week (WMBF)

So far, we’re looking at about a 40% chance of rain for just about every day next week. It won’t be a total and complete washout every single day, but do expect heavy rain and downpours at times.

Daily Rain Chances This Week (WMBF)

DAILY

