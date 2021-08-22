Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Donald Trump addresses thousands at rally in Cullman

Line at Trump Rally in Cullman
Line at Trump Rally in Cullman(Jeffery Foster WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Former President Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Cullman.

The Save America rally was held at York Family Farms on County Road 469 in Cullman on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Thousands of people attended the event.

Speakers included Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt (R), U.S. Representative Mo Brooks (R), and U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R).

Governor Kay Ivey welcomed President Trump back to Alabama.

“The Trump Administration and the Ivey Administration worked hand in hand to deliver results to the people of Alabama. I was honored and thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Sweet Home Alabama today,” said Governor Ivey. “His America First Agenda is something that we believe in firmly here in Alabama. It was great to have President Trump in Cullman, and I remain committed to carrying out his agenda of supporting small businesses, creating more jobs here at home, keeping business here in Alabama and America and much more in the years to come.”

Governor Kay Ivey Welcomes Fmr. President Trump to Alabama
Governor Kay Ivey Welcomes Fmr. President Trump to Alabama(Kay Ivey Press)

During his speech the former president suggested that people get vaccinated, but added that it should be a personal choice.

“You know what, I believe totally in your freedoms. You have to do what you have to do. But, I recommend taking the vaccine! I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines,” He said to the crowd.

President Trump also criticized the Biden Administration’s handling of Afghanistan, saying that the withdrawal of American troops “Will go down in history as one of the greatest military defeats of all time.”

You can listen to the entire speech on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
Coroner identifies body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond
.
Three Dorchester District 2 employees die from COVID, according to SC for ED
An investigation is underway after a man was found with a severe injury by Myrtle Beach police.
Man in serious condition after being found with ‘unknown type injury’ in Myrtle Beach
Fatal accident.
Truck collides with house, tree in deadly Darlington County crash, troopers say
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to find a woman.
Deputies ask public for help finding woman in Georgetown County

Latest News

The Horry County Animal Care Center is waiving adoption fees as part of the nationwide ‘Clear...
‘Clear the Shelters’: Horry County animal shelter waiving adoption fees
Tidelands Health is opening a third temporary respiratory clinic to meet demand as COVID-19...
Tidelands Health opens third temporary respiratory clinic as COVID-19 cases rise
Two chances to watch!
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development to watch this week
Jones was the second-longest serving inmate on the state’s death row.
Inmate on SC’s death row for 37 years dies of natural causes
Starting Monday, every student and staff member in the Marlboro County School District will...
Pee Dee superintendent says district is not breaking state law by mandating masks