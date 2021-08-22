Deputies: Man charged in deadly Robeson County shooting

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - One person has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the area of Highway 72 West in Pembroke after reports someone had been shot.

Officials said when deputies arrived, they found 44-year-old Robert Davis Hunt, of Pembroke, dead at the scene.

Investigators said the incident stemmed from a fight between Hunt and the suspect, later identified as Patrick Lamon Locklear. Hunt was allegedly shot during the altercation.

Locklear, 36, of Pembroke, is charged with second-degree murder.

Officials said he’s being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond as of Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3170.

