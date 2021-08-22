Coker University to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee university has announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

Coker University said it will host the free event on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Shots will be administered on campus at the DeLoach Center.

The school says DHEC will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its clinic.

It’s also open to all Coker students, faculty and staff as well as the entire Hartsville community.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.