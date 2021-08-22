Submit a Tip
Coker University to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Coker University
Coker University((Source: Facebook))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee university has announced it will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic this week.

Coker University said it will host the free event on Aug. 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Shots will be administered on campus at the DeLoach Center.

The school says DHEC will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at its clinic.

It’s also open to all Coker students, faculty and staff as well as the entire Hartsville community.

