SC reports early-morning minor earthquake in Centerville

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday morning in the Centerville area.(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is reporting a minor earthquake Saturday morning in the Centerville area.

That’s south of Summerville and Ladson.

The SCEMD says a low-magnitude 1.75 earthquake was reported in the area at 6:02 a.m. Saturday.

They say the data comes from the United States Geological Survey.

If you believe you felt the earthquake, you can report your experience here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

