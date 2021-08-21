FIRST ALERT: Summer-like weather this weekend, dangerous surf across the beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot and humid temperatures continue today creating a few pop-up storms this afternoon, Tropical Storm Henri brings rough surf and rip currents to the Grand Strand beaches. Temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 80s and low 90s. Once we factor in the high humidity and sunshine, feels like temperatures will be right around the low 100s through the afternoon.

A few afternoon, pop-up showers and storms will also be likely today. Although rain chances will remain hit or miss, some areas could see heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds from today’s storms.

If you have plans on hitting the beaches this weekend, you’ll want to be extremely cautious getting into and swimming in the water. A high risk of rip currents and rough surf is expected thanks to Tropical Storm Henri a few hundred miles off the shores of the Carolinas. Remember, if you’re ever caught in a rip current don’t fight against it. Swim parallel to the shore or float in the water until you can signal for help.

