DHEC pushes lawmakers to let school districts decide on mask mandates

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has a stern message for lawmakers.

The agency wants them to allow school districts to decide if they want a mask mandate without fear of breaking the law.

Back in May, at the end of the regular session, lawmakers passed a series of budget provisos. One of which says school districts or schools could not use state money to require students to wear masks or to enforce the policy, stating:

“No school district, or any of its schools, may use any funds appropriated or authorized pursuant to this act to require that its students and/or employees wear a facemask at any of its education facilities. This prohibition extends to the announcement or enforcement of any such policy.”

As COVID-19 cases started to rise, some districts voted to mandate masks anyway, including Florence School District One and the Marlboro County School District.

Florence School District Three talked about a mandate but chose to wait to see how a legal battle between the state and the City of Columbia plays out.

Because of all the confusion, DHEC wants lawmakers to revisit that part of the proviso.

State Sen. Greg Hembree says the proviso passed in May was intended to mean that, so long as state money isn’t used for announcing or enforcing a mask mandate, districts still have the right to decide.

He noted districts throughout the state received millions of federal dollars in coronavirus relief.

“You don’t have to use your state money for this,” said Hembree. “Just issue a resolution at a school board meeting that says we’re doing a mask mandate, we’re only using our federal money exclusively for this that was given to us for this purpose, and we’re not going to use any state money for this, well, then you’re not violating the proviso.”

The question then, however, is what all goes into “announcing” and “enforcing” a mask mandate.

WMBF reached out to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office for an explanation.

“What we know, for a fact, is that state funds permeate every single thing that happens in a school district, so there is no way to parse those funds out from local dollars,” said a spokesperson from the office. “So, it is an explicit prohibition in state law to implement a mask mandate in a public school in South Carolina.”

He used a teacher as an example.

If part of that teacher’s role is to enforce a mandate, then state dollars can’t go to pay their salary under the proviso.

If a computer is used to announce a mandate or track students’ mask wearing in any way, then that computer can’t be funded by state dollars, meaning there’s no way for districts to break up the funding.

Per DHEC’s request, Hembree says he’s in favor of a special session to review this proviso and what exactly it means.

“The general assembly, by passing certain provisos, essentially took on the responsibility of managing whatever the pandemic was bringing,” he said. “Part of that management is that we have to manage it. We have to go back and address some of those questions involving mask mandates, particularly schools.”

Hembree added while he’d be in favor of a special session to review this proviso and some others, from what he’s heard it seems members of the Statehouse are reluctant.

It’s also worth noting the State Superintendent Molly Spearman publicly spoke in favor of districts having the right to decide earlier this week. The governor then reiterated his position is that parents should be the ones making that decision for their children.

