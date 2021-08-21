Submit a Tip
Body found inside vehicle submerged in Myrtle Beach pond, police say

First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday...
First responders were on the scene after a car was reported in a Myrtle Beach pond Saturday morning.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Grand Strand said a body was found inside a vehicle submerged in a pond.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said the vehicle was found at around 9:20 a.m. Saturday on Robert Grissom Parkway.

No further details were immediately provided.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at 843-918-1382.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department and Horry County Fire Rescue were also on scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

