‘Beg them to get vaccinated:’ Mom shares daughter’s last wish after she dies from COVID

By WFAA Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FORT WORTH, Texas (WFAA) - A mother in Texas is sharing the final wish of her daughter, who died of COVID complications days after giving birth.

“It’s been very difficult,” Robin Zinsou said. “What keeps me going are the girls.”

Her two granddaughters were who her daughter, 32-year-old Paige Ruiz, lived for.

“Paige was the life of the party. She had the biggest smile, the biggest personality,” Zinsou said. “She loved being a mom.”

Ruiz’s eldest daughter, Joanna, is two and a half years old. Ruiz was expecting her new daughter, Celeste, when she tested positive for COVID-19.

“I kept asking her ‘Have you talked to the doctor about getting the vaccine?’ And she said ‘No Mom, I’m going to wait until after I have the baby,’” Zinsou said.

Ruiz was due to deliver on July 30. She tested positive on July 24, days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as a national obstetrician group strongly recommended vaccination for pregnant women.

She first developed a cough that then turned in to a trip to the emergency room. Her newborn, Celeste, was delivered by emergency C-section.

“She’s so healthy,” Zinsou said about Celeste. “She’s growing. She’s just a happy little baby.”

Ruiz recovered enough to be alert and video chat with her newborn daughter.

“She texted me and said ‘Mom, I wish I got vaccinated,’” Zinsou said.

Ruiz’s health then deteriorated and she died on Aug. 15.

She was never able to hold Celeste

“As Paige’s mom, it was difficult to see her knowing she didn’t get to see her baby,” Zinsou said.

Zinsou said that days before she died, Ruiz had a purpose and lesson to share.

“She was texting her friends and her sisters and said, ‘If you know anyone who isn’t vaccinated, beg them to get vaccinated.’ And that’s Paige’s last message,” she said.

Ruiz lived for her girls, but now, like too many families affected by the deadly virus, they’re left with just her memory.

“If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for the people you love,” Zinsou said.

