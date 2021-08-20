Submit a Tip
S.C. health officials confirm over 4K new COVID cases, 25 more deaths

\The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,009 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.(WBTV)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 4,009 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 554,415 and confirmed deaths to 8,989, officials said.



In Horry County, there were 300 new confirmed cases and two additional deaths. Florence County saw 202 new confirmed cases and one additional death.

According to DHEC, 36,682 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 14.5%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

CLICK HERE for a vaccination location near you.

