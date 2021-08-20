Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

SC Gov. McMaster rebukes Biden administration mask authority

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster(WRDW)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina Henry McMaster has fired back a response to the Biden Administration’s threats to enforce mask mandates in schools.

President Biden’s ordered his Education Secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students.

Biden’s order takes aim at Republican governors in South Carolina, Florida, Texas and other states that have barred schools from mandating masks in the classroom. Biden directed the Education Department to “assess all available tools” against those policies.

In response, McMaster said “If @potus put as much effort into a withdrawal plan for Afghanistan as he is trying to force masks on our children then we wouldn’t have Americans and allies stuck behind enemy lines. He’s more concerned about Republican governors than he is with the Taliban.”

The Education Department says state policies could amount to discrimination if they lead to unsafe conditions that prevent students from attending school.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
Did you hear it? Residents in Surfside Beach area hear, feel loud boom
Drop in available houses causes closed sales to decline.
Myrtle Beach area sees 56% drop in homes on the market; reaches all-time low
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported
The cause of house fire in Loris Friday afternoon is under investigation.
Crews battle two-alarm fire at vacant home in Loris
DHEC asks state lawmakers to consider local decision-making authority on face masks
SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said the growth in employment continues to demonstrate the...
SC unemployment rate falls slightly from June as 3,600 return to work