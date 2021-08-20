‘Ready and waiting’: Hospitals await FDA COVID-19 booster approval for fully vaccinated people

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hospitals in the Grand Strand began offering COVID-19 booster shots earlier this week, considered another tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people. The FDA is also reportedly expected to give the Pfizer vaccine full approval as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, hospitals like McLeod Health have been administering that third layer of protection for those who are eligible.

The hospital began offering the extra doses Friday, estimating that around 25 people have received that third shot so far.

At Conway Medical Center, staff say they’ve administered about 200 third doses to eligible patients as of Friday. Tidelands Health says close to 350 people have already rolled up their sleeves for the booster shot.

Murrells Inlet residents Jack and Raelene Jenne proudly took a spot in the booster line at Tidelands on Monday. The couple qualifies for the boosters and said health reasons motivated them to get the extra shot.

“When the boosters came out it was a priority for both of us,” Raelene said. “My husband had a stroke two years ago. I knew [the booster] it would help him. We’ve got a large family down here and we wanted to make sure everybody is safe because we love to get together.”

President Joe Biden is calling on the FDA to authorize booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults. He’s proposed a start date of Sept. 20, and that fully vaccinated people become eligible eight months after their second dose.

Based on that vaccination timeline, healthcare workers would be one of the first groups able to immediately get the third dose next month.

Hospital leaders in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee say staff members are keeping a close eye on this update.

Some healthcare workers say they’re already looking ahead to when more people can get the booster shot.

“That’s what we’re already hearing from our workforce and the community,” said Amy Stevens, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Tidelands Health. “We are ramping up plans right now, so if the day is September 20, that we are ready to go to make that booster available.”

“We have people who are right now saying let me know, I’m ready to take it, can I get one in both arms,” said Jenny Hardee, Vice President of McLeod Occupational Health. “They’re ready and waiting. Not every employee just as not every South Carolinian or American is willing to take the vaccine at this point. And we’re working on that still with our employees that have not been vaccinated.”

Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, says he hopes his staff members are just as eager to get the booster as well.

“I hope all our health care colleagues will consider getting a third dose and augmenting that level of protection we already have,” he said. “Especially given the fact, patients who are very sick with COVID are in this building and show up here every day. I’m planning to get my third dose when able.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.