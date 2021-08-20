Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘Ready and waiting’: Hospitals await FDA COVID-19 booster approval for fully vaccinated people

By Jennifer Roberts
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hospitals in the Grand Strand began offering COVID-19 booster shots earlier this week, considered another tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer and Moderna booster shots for immunocompromised people. The FDA is also reportedly expected to give the Pfizer vaccine full approval as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, hospitals like McLeod Health have been administering that third layer of protection for those who are eligible.

The hospital began offering the extra doses Friday, estimating that around 25 people have received that third shot so far.

At Conway Medical Center, staff say they’ve administered about 200 third doses to eligible patients as of Friday. Tidelands Health says close to 350 people have already rolled up their sleeves for the booster shot.

Murrells Inlet residents Jack and Raelene Jenne proudly took a spot in the booster line at Tidelands on Monday. The couple qualifies for the boosters and said health reasons motivated them to get the extra shot.

“When the boosters came out it was a priority for both of us,” Raelene said. “My husband had a stroke two years ago. I knew [the booster] it would help him. We’ve got a large family down here and we wanted to make sure everybody is safe because we love to get together.”

President Joe Biden is calling on the FDA to authorize booster shots for all fully vaccinated adults. He’s proposed a start date of Sept. 20, and that fully vaccinated people become eligible eight months after their second dose.

Based on that vaccination timeline, healthcare workers would be one of the first groups able to immediately get the third dose next month.

Hospital leaders in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee say staff members are keeping a close eye on this update.

Some healthcare workers say they’re already looking ahead to when more people can get the booster shot.

“That’s what we’re already hearing from our workforce and the community,” said Amy Stevens, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Tidelands Health. “We are ramping up plans right now, so if the day is September 20, that we are ready to go to make that booster available.”

“We have people who are right now saying let me know, I’m ready to take it, can I get one in both arms,” said Jenny Hardee, Vice President of McLeod Occupational Health. “They’re ready and waiting. Not every employee just as not every South Carolinian or American is willing to take the vaccine at this point. And we’re working on that still with our employees that have not been vaccinated.”

Dr. Paul Richardson, Chief Medical Officer at Conway Medical Center, says he hopes his staff members are just as eager to get the booster as well.

“I hope all our health care colleagues will consider getting a third dose and augmenting that level of protection we already have,” he said. “Especially given the fact, patients who are very sick with COVID are in this building and show up here every day. I’m planning to get my third dose when able.”

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
Did you hear it? Residents in Surfside Beach area hear, feel loud boom
A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run
Drop in available houses causes closed sales to decline.
Myrtle Beach area sees 56% drop in homes on the market; reaches all-time low
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
Horry County Schools, CMC hope to get students, staff vaccinated at clinics
Grand Strand hospitals awaiting FDA approval before providing additional booster shots
Grand Strand hospitals awaiting FDA approval before providing additional booster shots
The clinics take place Saturday.
Horry County Schools, Conway Medical Center team up to offer vaccines for students, staff
Source: WMBF News
Horry County Schools reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases as first week ends