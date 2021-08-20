Submit a Tip
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Highway 501 near CCU

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Troopers say a pedestrian lying in the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle early Friday morning near the campus of Coastal Carolina University.

According to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Highway 501 at University Boulevard.

A 2012 Chevrolet SUV was traveling southbound on Highway 501 and attempted to turn right onto University Boulevard, Lee said. He added the vehicle struck a pedestrian that was lying in the roadway.

Troopers confirmed the pedestrian was killed in the accident.

The name of the pedestrian is expected to be released by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation by SCHP.

