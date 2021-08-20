Submit a Tip
McMaster allows Florence School District 4 to hold board elections this year

S.C. Superintendent hosts virtual meeting on the future of Florence School District 4
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is allowing an embattled Pee Dee school district to hold elections this year.

The governor signed an executive order Friday, allowing the election for Florence School District Four board members to take place on Nov. 2. Last year’s scheduled board election was called off by the South Carolina Department of Education.

McMaster’s new order calls for the election of three board seats, and also states candidates must file with election officials in Florence County by Sept. 3.

RELATED COVERAGE | Florence Four school board try to stop district’s consolidation

The education department took operational control of the district via a state of emergency in 2018, citing chronic financial instability. Earlier this year, State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced the district would consolidate with Florence School District 1.

The move would result in the closure of Timmonsville High School.

Florence Four officials have since promised legal action, arguing the state’s takeover is unconstitutional.

You can read Gov. McMaster’s full executive order below:

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

