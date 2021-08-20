Submit a Tip
Lowcountry deputies searching for man accused of sexually assaulting minor

Authorities are looking for 66-year-old Larry Atchley, who the sheriff’s office says is wanted for sexually assaulting a minor in a July 2020 incident that occurred on St. Helena Island.(BCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Authorities are looking for 66-year-old Larry Atchley, who the sheriff’s office says is wanted for sexually assaulting a minor in a July 2020 incident that occurred on St. Helena Island.

“Atchley is listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as wanted on an active arrest warrant for the offense of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 1st Degree.,” BCSO officials said.

Investigators believe that Atchley may be in Upstate, possibly in Spartanburg or Union counties.  

The sheriff’s office describes Atchley as standing 5′10″ tall, weighing 250 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He may have a beard and mustache.

Anyone who has information on Larry Atchley’s whereabouts is asked to contact Master Sergeant Adam Draisen at 843-255-3404 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward. 

