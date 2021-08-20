Submit a Tip
Jason Aldean to perform at CCMF 2022

Jason Aldean performs in concert at Madison Square Garden for the first time on Saturday, March...
Jason Aldean performs in concert at Madison Square Garden for the first time on Saturday, March 2, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) (Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Fest announced Friday the first headlining act for next year’s event.

“From Hicktown, Dirt Road Anthem and Burnin’ It Down, we all know and love this cowboy! Please welcome this 3x ACM Entertainer of the Year, Jason Aldean!” CCMF said in a tweet.

This isn’t Aldean’s first appearance at the popular summer music festival. He also took the stage at CCMF 2017.

CCMF 2022 is set to take place from June 9 until June 12.

For ticket information, click here.

