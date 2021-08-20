Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Horry County Schools reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases as first week ends

Source: WMBF News
Source: WMBF News
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Horry County Schools as the first week of the new school year ends.

The district’s online dashboard updated Friday to show 275 current cases among both staff and students. Of that number, 242 cases were reported among students while 33 were among staff. The district also says 76 staff members across all schools have been quarantined.

It’s an increase of nearly 100 cases compared to Thursday’s report.

Below are some of the higher active case counts among HCS schools as of Friday:

  • St. James Elementary School, 13 total cases
    • 12 students, 1 staff member
    • 5 staff members in quarantine
  • Aynor Middle School, 12 total cases
    • 8 students, 4 staff members
    • 1 staff member in quarantine
  • Conway Middle School, 12 total cases
    • 12 students, no staff members
  • St. James High School, 11 total cases
    • 11 students, no staff members
  • Myrtle Beach High School, 11 total cases
    • 10 students, 1 staff member
    • 3 staff members in quarantine
  • Carolina Forest High School, 11 total cases
    • 11 students, no staff members
    • 2 staff members in quarantine
  • Aynor Elementary School, 10 total cases
    • 8 students, 2 staff members
    • 4 staff members in quarantine
  • North Myrtle Beach Middle School, 10 total cases
    • 9 students, 1 staff member
  • Socastee High School, 10 total cases
    • 10 students
    • 2 staff members in quarantine

The numbers come as South Carolina reported more than 4,000 new cases statewide Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pickup truck is parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson...
Cleveland Co. man taken into custody after incident involving possible explosives in truck near U.S. Capitol
Surfside Beach (Source: Town of Surfside Beach Facebook)
Did you hear it? Residents in Surfside Beach area hear, feel loud boom
Drop in available houses causes closed sales to decline.
Myrtle Beach area sees 56% drop in homes on the market; reaches all-time low
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police arrest woman wanted for hit-and-run
Amanda Danielle Justice
Surfside Beach police searching for hit-and-run suspect

Latest News

Pressley Stutts
Greenville County GOP leader dies from COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccines
What HIPAA can and can’t do for COVID-19 vaccination status disclosure
Conway Medical Center
Conway Medical Center to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
More than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported