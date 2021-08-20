Horry County Schools reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases as first week ends

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Horry County Schools as the first week of the new school year ends.

The district’s online dashboard updated Friday to show 275 current cases among both staff and students. Of that number, 242 cases were reported among students while 33 were among staff. The district also says 76 staff members across all schools have been quarantined.

It’s an increase of nearly 100 cases compared to Thursday’s report.

Below are some of the higher active case counts among HCS schools as of Friday:

St. James Elementary School, 13 total cases 12 students, 1 staff member 5 staff members in quarantine

Aynor Middle School, 12 total cases 8 students, 4 staff members 1 staff member in quarantine

Conway Middle School, 12 total cases 12 students, no staff members

St. James High School, 11 total cases 11 students, no staff members

Myrtle Beach High School, 11 total cases 10 students, 1 staff member 3 staff members in quarantine

Carolina Forest High School, 11 total cases 11 students, no staff members 2 staff members in quarantine

Aynor Elementary School, 10 total cases 8 students, 2 staff members 4 staff members in quarantine

North Myrtle Beach Middle School, 10 total cases 9 students, 1 staff member

Socastee High School, 10 total cases 10 students 2 staff members in quarantine



The numbers come as South Carolina reported more than 4,000 new cases statewide Friday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

