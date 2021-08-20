Horry County Schools reports nearly 300 COVID-19 cases as first week ends
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 300 COVID-19 cases have been reported across Horry County Schools as the first week of the new school year ends.
The district’s online dashboard updated Friday to show 275 current cases among both staff and students. Of that number, 242 cases were reported among students while 33 were among staff. The district also says 76 staff members across all schools have been quarantined.
It’s an increase of nearly 100 cases compared to Thursday’s report.
Below are some of the higher active case counts among HCS schools as of Friday:
- St. James Elementary School, 13 total cases
- 12 students, 1 staff member
- 5 staff members in quarantine
- Aynor Middle School, 12 total cases
- 8 students, 4 staff members
- 1 staff member in quarantine
- Conway Middle School, 12 total cases
- 12 students, no staff members
- St. James High School, 11 total cases
- 11 students, no staff members
- Myrtle Beach High School, 11 total cases
- 10 students, 1 staff member
- 3 staff members in quarantine
- Carolina Forest High School, 11 total cases
- 11 students, no staff members
- 2 staff members in quarantine
- Aynor Elementary School, 10 total cases
- 8 students, 2 staff members
- 4 staff members in quarantine
- North Myrtle Beach Middle School, 10 total cases
- 9 students, 1 staff member
- Socastee High School, 10 total cases
- 10 students
- 2 staff members in quarantine
The numbers come as South Carolina reported more than 4,000 new cases statewide Friday.
