Horry County Schools, Conway Medical Center team up to offer vaccines for students, staff

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center and Horry County Schools are teaming up to get students and staff vaccinated.

Four separate vaccine clinics take place Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at four separate locations.

The clinics are reserved for HCS students and staff at Conway High School’s mini gymnasium, Carolina Forest High School’s community room, Loris High School’s cafeteria and Socastee High School’s cafeteria.

Each clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine, officials said. Masks are also recommended for anyone who goes to get their shots.

This comes as COVID-19 case numbers are rising due to the delta variant.

Dr. Paul Richardson of Conway Medical Center says this partnership will not just help the hospital, but also the school district.

“Obviously it’s beneficial for them as well,” he said. “They want kids in school. They want teachers doing what they love to do and teach kids and so that’s really the goal here is to try to keep everyone as well as possible so we don’t have to interrupt instruction so we don’t have people sick.”

