Horry County reminds passengers of MYR mask requirement

Myrtle Beach International Airport (Source: WMBF News file photo)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County sent out a reminder Thursday that a mask requirement is still in effect at Myrtle Beach International Airport.

In a statement, the county said MYR is subject to the Transportation Security Authority’s federal order requiring masks. That order was recently extended to last through Jan. 18, 2022. Officials said airport staff and the Horry County Police Department have received concerns regarding the TSA’s order.

“The authority to issue citations lies with the TSA,” the county said. “If cited by the TSA, fines start at $250, increasing to $1,500 for repeat offenders. Passengers who refuse to wear a face mask are not permitted to enter the secure area of the airport (those areas past TSA screening, including the terminal and gate areas).”

The TSA’s order only applies to indoor areas of airports and on flights. Children under two years old are also exempt, along with those who have a documented disability defined by the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Airport employees are also not required to wear a mask for health or safety reasons, as determined by federal regulations and workplace guidelines.

“Horry County Government, our team at MYR, and our law enforcement officers remain committed to providing a safe, secure, and predictable traveling experience,” the country said. “We have been, and continue to, work closely together with regional and federal agencies — we appreciate their hard work and partnership.”

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

