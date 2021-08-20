Submit a Tip
Georgetown police investigating after man stabbed multiple times

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said officers responded to 409 North Hazzard...
Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said officers responded to 409 North Hazzard Street for an assault victim who had been stabbed multiple times.(Storyblocks)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are investigating after a man was stabbed in Georgetown Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Georgetown Police Department said officers responded to 409 North Hazzard Street for an assault victim who had been stabbed multiple times.

According to police, the victim walked into the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to get help for his wounds. The victim was transported to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

“Investigators are still on the scene processing the crime scene and collecting evidence,” police officials said. “The neighborhood is being canvased for potential witnesses.”

A person of interest was taken into custody and is being interviewed at this time, a report states.

Interim Chief William Pierce is asking the public for their assistance, and asking those with information to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300

