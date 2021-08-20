FIRST ALERT: Grace strengthens back to a hurricane, Henri brings dangerous rip currents to the East Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Grace is now a hurricane and will make a second landfall tonight in Mexico. Henri is going to work well offshore from the Grand Strand but will bring a dangerous rip current risk to the East Coast.

TROPICAL STORM HENRI

Henri is a tropical storm this morning but should strengthen to a hurricane early tomorrow morning. (WMBF)

This morning, the center of Tropical Storm Henri was located near latitude 30.2 North, longitude 73.1 West. Henri is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph.

Henri will move well offshore of the east coast but pose a threat to the northeast. (WMBF)

A turn toward the northwest is forecast later today, followed by a turn toward the north tonight. Henri is forecast to accelerate toward the north through early next week and approach the coast of southern New England on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next few days, and Henri is expected to become a hurricane by Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 995 mb.

Rip currents for our area will be high through the first half of the weekend. Dangerous surf and a HIGH rip current threat continue. (WMBF)

Swells from Henri will begin to reach much of the east coast of the U.S. and Atlantic Canada by the end of the week and continue through the weekend. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents. Our rip current threat for the beaches is high for today and tomorrow!

HURRICANE GRACE

Grace is a hurricane and expected to make landfall tonight. (WMBF)

This morning, the center of Hurricane Grace was located near latitude 20.6 North, longitude 93.7 West. Grace is moving toward the west near 15 mph. A westward to west-southwestward motion at a slightly slower forward speed is expected during the next day or two. On the forecast track, the center of Grace is forecast to move across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico today, and then make landfall along the coast of mainland Mexico this evening or tonight. Data from the Air Force Hurricane Hunters indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 85 mph with higher gusts. More strengthening is likely until Grace makes landfall. After landfall, Grace should weaken rapidly as it moves into the mountains of central Mexico. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles from the center. The minimum central pressure of 983 mb is based on data collected by the Air Force Hurricane Hunters.

